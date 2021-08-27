World leaders and senior officials condemn the two suicide bombings that targeted thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover, with further attempted attacks expected ahead of Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave.

In a written statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks and conveyed condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Turkey condemns the attacks strongly as a nation," President Erdogan said at a press conference on Friday. The attacks highlight the danger of Daesh in the region and world, he said.

The blast which was claimed by the Daesh terror group's Khorasan wing targeted foreign troops and civilians wanting to leave Afghanistan. One suicide blast occurred at Abbey Gate, where a number of Daesh gunmen opened fire on civilians and military forces.

The other attack was near Baron Hotel, also near Abbey Gate which is a prime spot for access to the airport.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," US President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House, fighting back tears as he talked about the American "heroes" who died.

He ordered flags at the White House and public buildings around the country to be lowered to half staff.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with victims of these horrific crimes. Terrorism remains a dangerous threat that dictates the continuation of global efforts to defeat it & protect the innocent from its crimes. Deepest condolences," Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Twitter.

Spain strongly condemns the Kabul airport attack, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

"Our heartfelt solidarity with the victims. The international community stands with the Afghan people, ensuring their rights and dignity," he wrote.

Noting that Spain is working to evacuate "as many people as possible", Sanchez said "enormous work" is being done by all the personnel involved in the evacuations from Afghanistan on a "particularly difficult day."

He added that two more planes have arrived in Spain, one with 241 people on board and another with 95 passengers.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims of the attack and expressed his support to the injured, a statement from the Elysee Palace said.

He emphasized that France will complete evacuations and provide long-term humanitarian action and protection for threatened Afghan nationals.