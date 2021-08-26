President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting, and Israel's new leader intends to press Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit to the White House was to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear accord, arguing Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel’s enemies in the region.

The Biden-Bennett sit-down on Thursday comes weeks after Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in as Iran's new president.

'Time to halt the Iranians'

The Israeli leader met separately on Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues.

The visit was his first to the US as prime minister.

Bennett told his Cabinet ahead of the trip that he would tell the American president "that now is the time to halt the Iranians, to stop this thing" and not to reenter "a nuclear deal that has already expired and is not relevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant."

Biden has made clear his desire find a path to salvage the 2015 landmark pact cultivated by Barack Obama's administration but scuttled in 2018 by Donald Trump's.

But US indirect talks with Iran have stalled and Washington continues to maintain crippling sanctions on the country as regional hostilities simmer.

Trump's decision to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment.

The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63 percent, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared with 3.67 percent under the deal.

It also spins far more advanced centrifuges and more of them than were allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts even though Tehran insists its programme is peaceful.

Raisi may engage with US