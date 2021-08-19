Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob looks set to form the next government after gaining a parliamentary majority from the same coalition that collapsed earlier this week.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday after conceding he had lost support from his alliance, bringing to an end a fraught 17 months in office and throwing the country into further political chaos amidst a Covid-19 surge and economic slump.

If confirmed, Ismail Sabri's appointment would mark the return of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party to leadership, three years after its defeat in a general election because of widespread corruption allegations, especially around the multi-billion dollar scandal at investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

UMNO, which governed the country for over 60 years before that, was part of Muhyiddin's coalition but balked at playing second fiddle. Two governments that came after the polls proved to be fragile and short lived.

Confidence vote ahead

Ismail Sabri secured majority support with 114 lawmakers out of the 222-seat parliament backing him, The Star and other media reported.