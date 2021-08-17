Over less than two weeks, the Taliban mounted a blitzkrieg and seized control of virtually all of Afghanistan, including the capital, Kabul. The announcement of the restoration of its “Islamic emirate” is imminent.

While the Taliban’s seizure of power is a testament to its political and military strategic prowess, governing Afghanistan is an altogether different challenge. Ruling Afghanistan will require the militant group to make a meaningful break with the past and embrace real ethnic and ideological inclusion.

The past is prologue

The speed of the Taliban offensive is surprising to all, including the Taliban itself. But the means of its success are familiar. The Taliban took a page out of the playbook it used to seize control of Afghanistan for the first time in 1995, including cash payments and promises of clemency to gain the surrender or defection of local power brokers and armed forces. And once again, as it seized province by province, it captured its enemy’s military hardware, growing its arsenal.

Side-switching is a feature of conflict dynamics in Afghanistan. Local power brokers, as well as high-level elites, make opportunistic partnerships, tending to ally with the strong horse. That was the case in 1995 when the Taliban first seized power, in 2001 when the United States brought down the first Taliban regime, and in 2021, as US and coalition forces began their final withdrawal.

An unnamed US intelligence official told the Washington Post that “some provincial Afghan officials probably cut deals with the Taliban weeks ago.” Some speculate that such arrangements go back even further.

Yet again, local norms and traditions prevailed over foreign-generated regimes. The Western-style security forces quickly disassembled. And the Taliban secured a swift political transition on their own terms, using direct, local outreach instead of following one of the many Western think tank blueprints based on the “Colombia model.”

The Afghan war has to some extent been a war between feuding cousins. And with the outsiders gone, the “family” is coming toward a settlement from within. Whether it sticks is another story. But, for now, a new order is in place.

A rotten ‘republic’

The Taliban quickly overwhelmed a skeletal Afghan “state” that was cannibalised by the country’s predatory elite. According to the Wall Street Journal, Taliban commanders gave pocket money to surrendering Afghan soldiers who hadn’t been paid in months.

Even as the US was withdrawing, Afghan government officials were pocketing some of the hundreds of millions of dollars provided by Washington for the salaries of real soldiers as well as the “ghost” ones too. Propped up by foreign aid, the Afghan government ultimately served as an ATM for the country’s corrupt elite, many or most of whom have since fled.

Behind the swift Taliban victory is years of preparation. The insurgency’s territorial control grew amid the US presence. It withstood the Obama-era military surge, built a presence in all corners of the country by the end of US combat operations in 2014, and then proceeded to eat up the countryside, prepositioning itself for the current blitz.

The pace of the Taliban victory was not inevitable; Afghan security forces were superior in manpower and firepower. But successive political crises, paved in large part by the former President Ashraf Ghani’s machinations, including two rigged presidential elections, destroyed the elite consensus that emerged in Afghanistan after the Bonn peace talks in 2001 and prevented anti-Taliban power brokers from forging a consolidated political-military bloc.