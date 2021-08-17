WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands evacuated in France as fierce wildfire rages near Saint-Tropez
France dispatches hundreds of firefighters to battle a wildfire that broke out in Var in the south, where several campsites have been evacuated and people asked to avoid congesting the roads.
Thousands evacuated in France as fierce wildfire rages near Saint-Tropez
This photograph taken on August 17, 2021 shows smoke rising as a wildfire rages near Gonfaron, southeastern France. / AFP
August 17, 2021

Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said.

Around 750 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft on Tuesday were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds.

"Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there are no victims," a fire service spokeswoman said, adding that the blaze was "still very fierce".

READ MORE: Turkey battles forest fires raging in country's south

Fire covers large part forest

France is just the latest of a number of Mediterranean countries to be hit by extreme weather and wildfires, which climate scientists warn will become increasingly common because of man-made global warming.

The quickly spreading fire, which broke out Monday about 100 kilometres from the Mediterranean city Toulon, has already covered more than 3,500 hectares of forest and scrubland as of Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

Recommended

Evacuations have mainly taken place around Saint-Tropez and the villages of Le Mole and Grimaud, according to the fire department spokeswoman.

READ MORE: New wildfires burn outside Athens, prompting evacuations in villages

Mediterranean hit with fires

The Var prefecture confirmed that several campsites were evacuated and asked people to avoid congesting the roads around the Gulf of Saint-Tropez so that the emergency services can access the area.

Wildfires have already flared this summer around the Mediterranean basin, including in Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Algeria, and Morocco.

READ MORE: Death toll from Algeria’s wildfire rises to 65

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare