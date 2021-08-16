Strong winds have fanned two wildfires outside Athens, threatening homes and forcing the evacuation of villages.

More than 500 wildfires have broken out in recent weeks across Greece, which, like other countries in the Mediterranean region including Turkey and Tunisia, has seen some of its highest temperatures in decades.

On Monday, a blaze broke out on a mountain near the port town of Lavrio, about 60 km (40 miles) south of Athens, forcing the evacuation of two nearby villages.

At least 71 firefighters, assisted by six water-bombing planes and four helicopters, were trying to prevent the fire – which broke out in an area of low vegetation – from spreading to pine trees.

