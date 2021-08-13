Denmark and Norway are temporarily closing their embassies while Germany is drastically reducing the staff at its mission amid a lightning quick Taliban advance in Afghanistan.

Danish broadcaster TV2 quoted Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Friday as saying that staff at the embassy in Kabul are being evacuated.

Germany’s foreign minister says his country is reducing its embassy staff in Kabul to “the operationally necessary, absolute minimum.”

Heiko Maas told reporters on Friday that a “crisis support team” is immediately being sent to the Afghan capital to increase security at the embassy.

Norway will also temporarily close its Kabul embassy and move all staff out of Afghanistan because of the worsening security situation, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This also applies to locally employed Afghans with immediate family in Norway who wish it," Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide told a press conference.

Another call for citizens to leave Afghanistan

Finland also announced that it would evacuate 130 staff from Kabul embassy on Friday.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference that parliament ruled on Friday the country could "take in up to 130 Afghans who have worked in the service of Finland, the EU and NATO along with their families" because of "the quickly weakening security situation".

Meanwhile, France's Foreign Ministry on Friday reiterated a call for French citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.