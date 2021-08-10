The US Senate has approved Joe Biden's historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, paving the way for a major victory to the president if it wins final passage in the lower chamber of Congress.

Some seven weeks after the Democratic leader stood with senators from both parties hailing a preliminary agreement to fix the nation's roads, bridges, ports and internet connections, the deal arrived on the Senate floor on Tuesday needing just a simple majority to pass.

In the event, the package received rare bipartisan support among Washington's highly polarised political elite, passing by 69 votes to 30 after winning the backing of a third of Republicans.

The measure now faces a make-or-break vote in the House of Representatives in the coming weeks, where its future is less certain as divisions have sprung up in the Democratic majority.

Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer credited Biden for winning approval of "the first major infrastructure package in over a decade on a bipartisan basis" after just seven months in office.

"It's been a long and winding road, but we have persisted," Schumer said. "The American people will now see the most robust injection of funds into infrastructure in decades."

The ambitious plan provides for $550 billion in new federal spending on transport infrastructure, but also for high-speed internet and efforts to fight climate change.

The total price tag of the package – the equivalent of Spain's 2020 gross domestic product – relies on other public funds that already have been appropriated.

READ MORE: Senate votes to advance Biden's $1T infrastructure bill

Passage looks less certain in the House of Representatives, however, where rifts have emerged within the narrow Democratic majority between the progressive and moderate wings.

Negotiations are likely to be drawn out, and a final vote in Congress may not come until the fall.

In a deeply divided Washington, the bill's approval would mark a resounding victory for Biden, a former senator who touts his ability to reach across the aisle.

Sweeping domestic agenda