The US has announced an additional $165mn in humanitarian aid for Yemen, as the war-ravaged country continues to face what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Biden administration announced the new aid Monday to keep civilians fed in warring Yemen, with the US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking hoping it would encourage other donors to come forward with funds to address Yemen's funding shortage.

Yemen's conflict flared in 2014 when Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led intervention to prop up the internationally recognised government the following year.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and left some 80 percent of Yemenis dependent on aid.

"The US is announcing today $165mn in additional humanitarian assistance for Yemen," said Lenderking said.

"We believe that taking immediate steps to mitigate the humanitarian crisis and save lives can contribute to progress on the peace process," he told a virtual press conference.

Five million Yemenis are on the brink of famine, and some 50,000 people live in famine-like conditions - the first time such critical levels of hunger have been reached in two years, according to the UN World Food Programme.

The UN has warned that famine could become part of Yemen's "reality" this year.

"The US can't do this alone," Lenderking said. "Other donors, particularly regional donors, must step up their contributions."

A donor conference earlier this year raised $1.7bn in aid for the country - just half its target.

Stale mate

The Biden administration called the six-year conflict in Yemen stalemated as international peace efforts still struggle to gain purchase.

The US focus on humanitarian efforts comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels rebuffed what were repeated appeals by the incoming Biden administration to enter peace talks.

Houthi fighters have opted instead to keep pressing a siege to capture Yemen's last government stronghold in the north, Marib, in an oil-rich province.