Popularly known as a high-end tourist destination, Mauritius has increasingly found itself wrapped up in the waves of the geostrategic Indian Ocean theatre.

A report published yesterday claimed that India is building a naval base on the remote Mauritian island of North Agalega, according to satellite imagery, financial data and on-the-ground evidence collected by Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit.

“The Indian Ocean is undoubtedly a region of great strategic importance,” Aravind Joshi, a maritime security researcher at Global Risk Intelligence, told TRT World.

“The construction of a naval facility highlights how Mauritius is increasingly becoming an integral part of India’s Ocean Diplomacy goals.”

Located in the southwest Indian Ocean, it is made up of four island groups: Mauritius, Rodrigues, Saint Brandon, and the Agalega islands.

Some 1,122 km north of the main Mauritius island with a population of 300 people, Agalega has become a hub of construction activity. Satellite imagery shows major airfield and port developments reportedly worth $87 million underway.

Samuel Bashfield, a researcher at the National Security College at the Australian National University, said it’s a prime area for India to use as a launch pad for operations.

“I think it’s an absolutely perfect spot for a military base,” Bashfield told Al Jazeera.

Bilateral relations between India and Mauritius have been historically warm, and are now punctuated by high-level diplomatic visits, several lines of credit for infrastructural projects, as well as joint patrol and surveillance operations.

An editorial in the Mauritius Times earlier this year described how Indian investment was associated with how the “evolving geopolitical landscape of the Indian Ocean (IO) has created new challenges – and opportunities – for countries in and bordering the IO.”

That the Indian Ocean is becoming a pivotal zone of strategic competition explains New Delhi’s security and development cooperation with smaller Indian Ocean island states like Mauritius, notes Joshi.

India had first sought access to the Agalega island in 2015 to develop it as an air and naval staging point for maritime surveillance.

The two nations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2015, among which one of the five agreements was for “setting up and upgradation of infrastructure for improving sea and air connectivity,” while “ameliorating the condition of the inhabitants” on the island.