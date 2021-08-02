Mexicans have voted in a national referendum promoted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on whether to investigate and prosecute his predecessors for alleged corruption.

Lopez Obrador, a self-styled anti-graft crusader, said the public consultation would strengthen participatory democracy, but critics saw it as little more than a political stunt.

To be binding, 37.4 million people – 40 percent of the electoral roll – must participate, but many voters appear unenthusiastic.

While the "yes" vote could win up to 90 percent, it would be difficult to achieve even 30 percent turnout, said Roy Campos, director of the polling company Mitofsky.

Rosario Gomez was among those determined to vote.

"It's about time these thieves pay!" the 52-year-old market vendor said.

Montserrat Rosas, a 25-year-old civil servant voting in Mexico City, said that although the referendum itself would not put the former leaders on trial, it brings "hope that justice will be done."

Polls opened at 8 am (1300 GMT) and were due to close at 6 pm (2300 GMT), with a quick count of the votes expected late Sunday.

'Political circus'

The National Electoral Institute (INE) set up around 57,000 ballot boxes, compared with more than 160,000 for June's legislative and local elections, and carried out limited promotion activities citing a lack of resources.

That annoyed Lopez Obrador, who has repeatedly criticised the poll body and accused it of endorsing "fraud" in the past.

"It's not true that the INE doesn't want the consultation," said its head Lorenzo Cordova.

Mexico is ranked 124th out of 179 on Transparency International's world corruption perceptions index.

But former presidents can be tried like any other citizen and critics argued that the referendum was unnecessary.