The first flight evacuating Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan has landed at Washington Dulles International Airport in the US.

The US-based Associated Press news agency said an airliner carrying the 221 Afghans, including 57 children and 15 babies touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport in the early morning hours of Friday.

The evacuation flights, resettling former translators and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan’s Taliban for having worked with US officials and civilians, are highlighting American uncertainty about how Afghanistan’s government and military will fare after the US and NATO pullout and amid the Taliban's offensive.

Family members are accompanying the interpreters and others on the flights out.

They were expected to stay at Fort Lee, Virginia for several days, US officials said earlier this month.

