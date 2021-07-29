The US Congress has approved emergency funding to replenish the Capitol Police and bolster security after the January 6 riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump and to evacuate Afghans who helped American forces from their country.

The $2.1 billion bill was passed by the Senate by a vote of 98-0. The House of Representatives, which had previously passed its own $1.9 billion bill, then promptly approved the Senate version by a vote of 416-11, clearing the way for President Joe Biden to sign it into law.

The bill would provide $521 million to reimburse National Guard units deployed for months to the Capitol following the riot and $300 million for increased security measures at the site. It also would provide $71 million for the Capitol Police to cover overtime costs, hire new officers and other expenses and $35.4 million for that force's mutual-aid agreements with other law enforcement jurisdictions to help in emergencies.

Without fast action, "Capitol Police funding will be depleted literally in a number of weeks," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy said.

Hundreds of Trump supporters fought their way into the Capitol in a failed attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying Biden's 2020 election victory. Trump has falsely claimed the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

