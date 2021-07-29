The Israeli government has launched a special task force to pressure ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s to revoke its decision to stop selling its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

“We need to make use of the 18 months that are left until the decision comes into force and try to change it,” a classified Israeli foreign ministry cable seen by Axios said.

“We want to create long-term pressure on Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s by consumers, politicians, and in the press and social media in order to lead to a dialogue with the companies.”

It added that the decision to halt sales in the occupied territories bordered on “extreme cancel culture” and believed the company “caved and cooperated” with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which was partially “motivated by antisemitism”.

The cable was sent on July 22, three days after Ben & Jerry’s announced it would cut ties with its Israeli manufacturer and distributor to end sales over the Green Line from January 2023.

The firm however stated it will continue to sell its products within Israel’s pre-1967 borders. It also did not endorse the BDS campaign, nor did its parent company Unilever.

The move was hailed by pro-Palestinian groups and welcomed by the official BDS campaign, but provoked a strong reaction from Israeli leaders and pro-Israel groups.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog denounced the move as a “new form of terrorism”; foreign minister Yair Lapid said that the company “caved to antisemitism”; and prime minister Naftali Bennett promised Israel would use “all tools at its disposal” to fight the decision.

In the wake of the news, an Israeli app called Act.IL has directed a troll army to influence the online conversation surrounding the boycott.