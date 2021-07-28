US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued a veiled warning about Indian democracy backsliding in his first official visit to New Delhi.

Rights groups say civil liberties and the space for dissent are under increasing attack in the world's biggest democracy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Blinken told civil society groups – his first appointment before meeting Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Modi – that the United States and India are "connected by shared values" such as rule of law and freedom of religion.

Democracies should "always seek to strengthen our democratic institutions, expand access to justice and opportunity, stand up forcefully for fundamental freedoms," Blinken said.

"At a time of rising global threats to democracy and international freedoms – we talk about a democratic recession – it's vital that we two world-leading democracies continue to stand together in support of these ideals."

Under Modi, India has made growing use of anti-terrorism legislation and "sedition" laws to arrest campaigners, journalists, students and others, critics say.

Earlier this month, an 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist, charged with terrorism offences, died after nine months in custody, prompting international outrage including from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The Hindu nationalist administration has also brought in legislation that detractors say discriminates against India's nearly 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

The government denies cracking down on criticism and says people of all religions have equal rights.

Rivalry with China

In the talks proper, Indian officials were expected to express alarm over Taliban gains in Afghanistan and to press Blinken for more support in New Delhi's border standoff with China.

US-India relations have historically been prickly but China's growing assertiveness pushed them closer, particularly since deadly clashes last year on the disputed Indo-Chinese Himalayan frontier.

India is part of the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia, seen as a bulwark against China.