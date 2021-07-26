At least 57 irregular migrants have drowned in a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

"A shipwreck off Libya claims at least 57 lives today after a boat capsized near (the port city of) Khums," Safa Msehli, spokesperson for the IOM, announced on Twitter on Monday.

At least 20 women and two children were among those who drowned, Msehli said, citing the survivors brought to shore by fishermen and the coast guard.

According to Msehli, the boat left the western coastal town of Khums on Sunday and there were at least 75 migrants on board.

Eighteen African migrants were rescued and returned to shore.

The survivors, who are from Nigeria, Ghana and Gambia, reported the vessel had stopped due to an engine problem, then capsized amid bad weather, Msehli said.

'Silence and inaction are inexcusable'

"Horrified by yet another painful loss of life off the Libyan coast," Federico Soda, the IOM's Libya mission chief said on Twitter.