Yesterday was the biggest setback and challenge to Tunisia’s 2011 Jasmine Revolution since the North African country’s crisis of 2013/2014.

Amid a period of growing street anger, President Kais Saied evokedarticle 80 of Tunisia’s constitution and dismissed the government, froze the democratically elected parliament, and sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

Crowds in Tunis and elsewhere in the country immediately set off fireworks to celebrate the president’s move. It is important to understand why a significant number of Tunisians were cheering Saied’s action.

There is much legitimate anger directed against the country’s parliament, which became very unpopular. Corruption, mismanagement, political paralysis and other problems have contributed to this widespread opposition to the government that Saied dismissed.

Hard hit by Covid-19, this global pandemic has exacerbated many other problems in the country. Unemployment is rising. Tunisia’s economy contracted by 8.8 percent in 2020. State services continue to crumble. Currently, the country also faces a surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths.

Against the backdrop of growing populist currents and widespread rage, the “coup” was not necessarily shocking to many.

“Most Tunisians had foreseen such a scenario playing out,” said the International Interest's Sami Hamdi in an interview with TRT World. “President Saied’s allies have been threatening to suspend the constitution, with some in recent months openly calling for the army to take to the streets.”

Yet, even if expected by many observers, the president’s latest move could have serious consequences. Not all Tunisians are behind it.

Ennahda’s leader Rached Ghannouchi said Saied’s “coup” targets the “revolution and constitution”. Karama’s leader and Tunisia’s former President Moncef Marzouki called it “the beginning of slipping into an even worse situation.”

Besides these two figures, many other Tunisians are deeply troubled as their country experiences this crisis with segments of Tunisia viewing Saied’s action as a “coup”.

Although the recently frozen parliament gave many Tunisians good reasons to despise it, it had democratic legitimacy. The new government in charge will not. How much support Tunisians give this new government and how long it lasts remain to be seen.

One key question is whether the military will back Saied or not. If not, this episode may end up becoming another political crisis following the one of 2013/2014.

Will there be an extrajudicial sweep-up of the president’s opposition? Some experts expect one.

Saied is likely to “embark on a political purge of his political opponents,” said Hamdi. “The reality is that this offering is likely to be accepted by a significant number of ordinary Tunisians…There are similarities with what happened in Egypt in the ouster of the democratically-elected Mohamed Morsi in that the loudest advocates for the President’s move to suspend parliament are those political parties that have consistently failed to win at the ballot box, and that do not believe they can do so anytime soon.”

International variables

Between the Gulf Arab states—chiefly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—along with Algeria, China, Egypt, France and Russia, Saied may have some success in terms of finding some friends abroad who could have his back.

As the Tunisian president has moved Tunisia closer to the counter-revolutionary bloc of Arab powers (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE), it is likely that Cairo, Riyadh, and/or Abu Dhabi will be best positioned to best capitalise on this current crisis in Tunisian democracy.

Some Emirati media outlets like 20FourMedia and pro-government Twitter users in the UAE are hailing Tunisia’s president as a hero.