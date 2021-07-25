The Vatican released information on its real estate holdings for the first time, revealing it owns more than 5,000 properties as part of its most detailed financial disclosures ever.

The information, released on Saturday, was contained in two documents, a consolidated financial statement for 2020 for the Holy See and the first-ever public budget for the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA).

APSA, a sort of general accounting office, manages real estate and investments, pays salaries, and acts as a purchasing office and human resources department.

Between the two documents - each with an unprecedented number of pie charts, graphs and maps - and two explanatory interviews, the Vatican issued more than 50 pages of financial material.

The 30-page APSA budget showed that it owns 4,051 properties in Italy and about 1,120 abroad, not including its embassies around the world.

Only about 14 percent of its Italian properties were rented at market rates, while the others were rented at cut rates, many to Church employees. About 40 percent were institutional buildings such as schools, convents and hospitals.

READ MORE: Vatican denies secret transfer of nearly $2B to Australia

The documentation showed that APSA owns properties as investments in upscale areas of London, Geneva, Lausanne and Paris.

Over the years there's been a considerable speculation about the worth of Vatican's real estate holdings that some estimates suggest run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

A case of embezzlement

One building, in London's smart South Kensington district, led to enormous losses after it was purchased by the Vatican's Secretariat of State as an investment in 2014.