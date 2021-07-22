In the nine months since Saad al Hariri made a return to the Lebanese political scene as Prime Minister-designate following the resignation of Hassan Diab in the wake of the devastating explosion at the Beirut port, Lebanon’s socio-economic and political situation has entered a downward spiral at a seemingly exponential rate of acceleration.

With the Lebanese Lira now worth 21,150 to the US dollar, and over 50 percent of the population living under the poverty line, the prospects of securing even some form of short-term relief are increasingly dismal.

From Diab’s resignation on August 8, 2020 to Hariri’s announcement that parliamentary consultations had hit their final roadblock after nine months of fruitless and ultimately meaningless negotiations, the Lebanese have watched what amounts to a year of wasted time amidst what the World Bank has referred to as one of the worst economic crises the world has seen in the last 150 years.

In all of this, what is clear is that the country is in for a long and difficult interregnum in the lead up to the next elections and that, despite assertions otherwise, Hariri’s spectre is not going away any time soon.

Why did Hariri resign now?

Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Gebran Bassil’s – the president’s son-in-law and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement – refusal to bend to Hariri’s conditions have arguably crossed a red line in Lebanese politics. By refusing to accept the conditions of the country’s most powerful Sunni political figure, the likelihood that they will be able to conjure a functional cabinet under a Sunni figure of their choosing is effectively zero.

A major element in the failure to form a government is that Aoun repeatedly rejected the names brought forward by Hariri. The Lebanese constitution is vague on the extent that the president can influence the naming of cabinet ministers, something that has been keenly exploited by both sides in the dispute.

Aoun insists that he has the prerogative to have an equal say in the shape of any potential government. His camp interprets the constitution as giving the president authority far beyond the mere passive approval of the choices of the PM-designate.

Hariri’s camp, and the major players in the Sunni political community for that matter, believe that the PM-designate has the prerogative to form the government according to his wishes and while they tacitly acknowledge that the president has the right to ask for changes here and there, the constitution does not grant him the authority to de-facto form the government by repeatedly rejecting the proposed lineup.

At this stage, it remains unclear who might succeed Hariri as PM-designate, although several names have been floated including former Prime Minister Najib Mikati and former cabinet minister Faisal Karami.

It is likely, however, that Hariri believes that Aoun and Bassil deliberately sought to undermine his efforts given their ongoing political, and at times very personal rivalry.

Hariri’s Future Movement, the main Sunni political party in Lebanon’s sectarian political landscape, has said that they will not name any new candidate, which only adds to the country’s political uncertainty.

Moreover, it remains unlikely that any legitimate figure from the Sunni community, from which Lebanon’s Prime Minister must be selected, will present conditions different enough to overcome the current impasse.

Ultimately, the only candidates Aoun and Bassil will have to offer will be avatars of Hassan Diab – the country’s current caretaker PM – and will lack legitimacy with the Sunni political establishment.

As a demonstration of the influence Hariri will continue to wield in Lebanese politics, his refusal to fully back whoever is named after him will make it all but impossible to find a candidate who has a realistic chance of forming a government that can, at a minimum, start tackling the country’s most pressing short-term challenges.

Moreover, it remains a distinct possibility that Hariri may seek to deliberately obstruct the government formation process moving forward, seeking leverage for elections scheduled for next spring.

In the unlikely event that Hariri does sincerely endorse parliament’s choice to succeed him, the likelihood that they will diverge significantly enough from Hariri’s line to break through the Aoun-Bassil obstruction is effectively zero, otherwise Hariri would not endorse them in the first place.