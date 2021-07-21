Thousands of Colombians have returned to the streets to protest against President Ivan Duque's government, which submitted a new tax reform plan to Congress.

Protesters in several cities on Tuesday marked Colombia's independence day by demanding police reform and greater support from the government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the poverty rate rise from 37 to 42 percent in the country of 50 million.

"I hope that finally Congress will start to legislate in favor of the interests of all Colombians and not just a group of individuals that are getting rich," Ivan Zapata, a 46-year-old dentist protesting in Bogota, told AFP.

Clashes between riot police and demonstrators, some armed with machetes, left dozens of civilians injured in the cities of Medellin and Cali, while 20 police officers were also injured, according to officials. The government described the protests as largely peaceful.

The demonstrations were called by the influential National Strike Committee that represents indigenous people, trade unions and students, among others.

The group had suspended its protests on June 15 but vowed to kick them off again on the nation's independence day with the aim of taking demonstrators' demands to Congress.

READ MORE: Several killed in anti-government protests in Colombia

"We're fighting for the recognition of our rights to health, education, and no violence," said Noelia Castro, a 30-year-old teacher in the capital.