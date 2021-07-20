Two armed men, including one who wielded a knife, attacked Mali's interim president Assimi Goita in the Great Mosque in the capital Bamako.

The attack, witnessed by an AFP journalist, took place on Tuesday during prayers for the Islamic festival of Eid al Adha.

Goita has since been taken from the scene, according to the journalist.

Later, the country's presidency issued a statement that Goita was "safe and sound."

Religious Affairs Minister Mamadou Kone said a man had "tried to kill the president with a knife" but was apprehended.

Latus Toure, the director of the Great Mosque, said an attacker had lunged for the president but wounded someone else.

AFP was not immediately able to confirm the accounts.