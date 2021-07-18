Afghanistan has decided to recall its ambassador to Islamabad and all senior diplomats over "security threats" after the top envoy's daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital this week.

"Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed," the foreign ministry said, demanding the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers.

Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was briefly kidnapped by unknown assailants who left her with injuries and rope marks and Pakistan authorities have said they are investigating.

A medical examination report, shared on social media and confirmed by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences state hospital where Alikhil was treated, earlier said she was admitted with swelling and rope marks on the wrists and ankles.

The report had given her age as 26, said she was held for more than five hours and also noted she had some swelling in the brain's rear occipital region.