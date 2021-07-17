Fast News

Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals before being released, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil. (Twitter/@@NajibAlikhil)

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Silsila Alikhil, daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

In a statement issued on their official website, Afghanistan's foreign ministry said that Alikhil has been released from the kidnappers' captivity and is under medical care at the hospital.

It strongly condemned such "heinous act", expressing deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

It called on the Pakistan government to take immediate actions to ensure the security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as immunity of the diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

"While the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs is following the matter with the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest time possible," it added.

Afghan envoy's daughter was abducted from Blue Area in Islamabad where she went to buy a gift for younger brother. She was thrown after 5 hours with her hands & feet tied. A tissue paper & rupees 50 note with message “ your turn is next “ & “ communist” tied to her dupatta. — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) July 17, 2021

