Italy announced yesterday that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is not authorised to carry out its activities in the country, joining a string of global regulatory moves against the platform.

“Companies of the Binance Group are not authorised to provide investment services and activities in Italy,” despite offering information on their website in Italian on derivatives and tokenised versions of stocks, the country’s market watchdog Consob said in a statement.

"Savers are invited to make use of their utmost diligence in order to make their investment choices in full awareness, verifying in advance that the websites through which they make the investment can be attributed to authorised subjects," it said.

A Binance spokesperson said its website did not operate out of Italy and that the Consob notice had no direct impact on its services.

"We take a collaborative approach in working with regulators and we take our compliance obligations very seriously," he added.

Amid growing concerns over the crypto market being used for money laundering and other criminal activities, several national regulators across the world have either banned or warned Binance over its activities.

On June 25, the UK financial regulator barred Binance from conducting any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform.

After the decision, British investors have reportedly lost access to withdrawing and depositing pounds through a system known as Faster Payments.

Watchdogs in Thailand, Japan, Germany and the United States have also targeted Binance in recent months. BaFin, the German regulator, said in April that Binance risked being fined for offering so-called "stock tokens" without publishing an investor prospectus.

Last month, South African banks blocked purchase of crypto from international exchanges via customers’ debit and credit cards, a decision which affected Binance.