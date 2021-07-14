Indian forces have killed three suspected rebels in a shootout in disputed Kashmir, triggering anti-India protests and clashes between troops and residents.

The Indian military said on Wednesday that rebels opened fire at soldiers and police as counterinsurgency troops surrounded a neighbourhood in the southern town of Pulwama on a tip that rebels were hiding there.

Troops retaliated and trapped the rebels in a house, a statement by the military said.

Three rebels were killed in an ensuing eight-hour long operation and two rifles and a pistol were recovered from the site, the statement said.

Locals said Indian troops set fire to one house and blasted another with explosives, a common anti-militancy tactic employed by Indian troops in the disputed Himalayan region.

Authorities issued a curfew in Pulwama town and cut off internet on mobile phone services, a tactic aimed at making organising anti-India protests difficult and discouraging dissemination of protest videos.

READ MORE: India rejects OIC offer on Kashmir visit, India-Pakistan dispute mediation

Locals used as human shields

Shortly after the shootout, anti-India protesters threw stones at government forces and chanted slogans seeking end of Indian rule over the region.

Government forces fired tear gas at the protesters. No one was reported wounded during the clashes.

Locals said government troops detained several people and forced them to sit in front of them as shields during the clashes.