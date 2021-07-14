Former US president George W Bush has criticised the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan and said civilians were being left to be “slaughtered” by the Taliban. The former US president’s statement, released in an interview to German broadcasterDeutsche Welle on Wednesday, comes ahead of senior Afghan leaders flying to Doha for long-stalled talks with the Taliban this week.

"Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm. This is a mistake ... They're just going to be left behind to be slaughtered by these very brutal people, and it breaks my heart," Bush said.

The former Republican president, who sent troops to Afghanistan in autumn 2001 after the September 11 attacks on New York's World Trade Center, said he believed German Chancellor Angela Merkel "feels the same way".

Bush said Merkel, who is set to retire from politics later this year after 16 years in power, had brought "class and dignity to a very important position and made very hard decisions".

READ MORE: Kabul scrambles as Taliban seizes Turkmenistan, Iran border crossings

Sides travel to Doha this week for talks

The eight-member delegation will include senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai, and is expected to discuss the speeding up of peace talks, a government official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

The Taliban did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks, which are separate from the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations taking place between Taliban and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.

READ MORE: Anti-missile system put up at Kabul airport to repel Taliban rockets

'UK will work with Taliban should they come to power'

Meanwhile, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published on Tuesday that the UK will work with the Taliban should they enter the government in Afghanistan.

"Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK government will engage with it," he was quoted as saying in the newspaper.