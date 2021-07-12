Bulgaria’s early election has ended without a clear winner, the central electoral commission said with 95 percent of the ballots counted.

The centre-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov has a razor-thin majority over its main contender, the anti-elite There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.

The GERB party has won 23.91 percent of the votes, while Trifonov’s party gained 23.66 percent. The remaining 5 percent are votes from voters from abroad who voted mostly for Trifonov in the previous poll. Four more parties have passed the 4 percent threshold and will enter the 240-seat chamber.

In his first reaction to the outcome, Slavi Trifonov said his party will not enter a coalition but will seek to form a minority government after it receives the mandate.

Fragmented parliament

The snap elections were held just three months after a previous, inconclusive vote and produced again a fragmented parliament that will struggle to form a viable governing coalition.