The Europe Union is urging political leaders in the western Balkans to acknowledge the Srebrenica genocide, honour the victims and promote reconciliation.

In a statement ahead of Sunday's 26th anniversary of the July 11, 1995 massacre of Bosnian Muslims by Serb forces, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Saturday that there was no place in Europe for "genocide denial, revisionism, and glorification of war criminals, which contradict the most fundamental European values".

The EU officials stressed the need for international courts, as well as domestic courts in Bosnia and Herzegovina and neighbouring countries, to provide justice to the victims and their families.

“Serving justice and building a better society are the best ways of remembering those who were systematically and deliberately murdered,” read the statement.

“There can be no impunity. Genocide is genocide, be it in Srebrenica or elsewhere … Peace can only be built upon justice.”

Coffins carried to Potocari cemetery

The coffins of 19 victims killed in the genocide were moved to the Potocari Memorial Cemetery, where they will be buried later on Sunday.

The victims in which at least 8,372 Bosniak civilians were brutally killed by Serbian forces, were brought to the cemetery on shoulders from the old battery factory used as a base by UN soldiers during the war.

Azmir Osmanovic, who was only 16 when he was killed, is the youngest victim to be buried this year.

Husein Kurbasic, the oldest, was 63.

Other victims to be buried include Vejsil Hamzabegovic, Muhidin Mehmedovic, Ramiz Selimovic, Esnaf Halilovic, Muamer Mujic, Mehmed Beganovic, Hajro Aljic, Jusuf Aljic, Zajim Hasanovic, Asim Nukic, Nezir Dautovic, Ibrahim Avdagic, Jusuf Halilovic, Salih Dzananovic, Meho Karahodzic, Fikret Kiveric and Zilha Delic.

After the funerals, the number of burials at the cemetery will rise to 6,671.