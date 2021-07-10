A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been removed.

Work to remove the statue of General Robert E Lee began early on Saturday morning. Crews were also expected to take down a second Confederate monument.

Spectators by the dozens lined the blocks surround the park, and a cheer went up as the statue lifted off the pedestal.

Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker gave a speech in front of reporters and observers as the crane neared the monument.

"Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain," Walker said.

Removing war memorials

The removal of the statue follows years of contention, community anguish, and litigation.

A long, winding legal fight coupled with changes in a state law that protected war memorials had held up the removal for years.

Saturday's removal of a statue of General Lee and another of General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson will come nearly four years after violence erupted at the infamous "Unite the Right" rally.

Heather Heyer, a peaceful counter-protester, died in the violence, which sparked a national debate over racial equity, further inflamed by former president Donald Trump's insistence that there was "blame on both sides."

The city announced its plans to hoist away the statues on Friday.