India has reacted angrily to the proposal by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] — a 57-member bloc envisioned for the empowerment of majority-Muslim countries — to mediate negotiations between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan, and send a delegation to disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi's reaction came on Thursday after a meeting between the OIC Secretary General Yousef al Othaimeen and India's envoy to Saudi Arabia Ausaf Sayeed at the OIC office in Jeddah.

Both sides reviewed a number of issues concerning the situation of Muslims in India, along with the Kashmir dispute, and relevant UN and OIC resolutions opposing any unilateral actions on Kashmir, an OIC statement said.

The OIC secretary general expressed desire to dispatch a delegation to India-administered Kashmir in line with relevant resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Othaimeen also asked about the possibility of a meeting between Pakistan and India, stating that OIC stands ready to assist if the two parties would so request.

India says 'vested interests' subverting OIC

But, the proposal met an angry response from New Delhi.

"Our ambassador conveyed the need to correct some of the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by vested interests in the OIC," said India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, The Hindu reported.

"Further, the OIC should be watchful that their platform is not subverted by these vested interests for comments on internal affairs of India or for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions."

Bagchi said the meeting between Othaimeen and Sayeed was requested by the former.

Pakistan rules out talks