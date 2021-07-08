Indian authorities are investigating an unidentified group for developing an online app called "Sulli Deals" where stolen images of hundreds of Muslim women were posted and victims put up for auction.

Police in India's capital city New Delhi registered a First Information Report (or FIR) against the creators of "Sulli Deals", local media reported on Thursday.

The auction app featured images of hundreds of women on Sunday, according to a report carried by The Quint news site but the group behind the platform took down the app following a public outcry.

"Sulla" or Sulli" is a derogatory term that Hindu far-right uses to refer to Indian Muslims.

Journalist Fatima Khan, who reported about 2020 Delhi communal riots which killed Muslims mostly, was among the women listed on the app.

"How is this acceptable? What will be the punishment, if any, meted out to the people who made this list? Muslim men are lynched, Muslim women are harassed and sold online. When will this end?" Khan, who works for The Print news website, tweeted.

The app was created and hosted on GitHub, a hosting platform.

Erica Brescia, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub, said the app has been removed.

The probe began after Delhi Commission for Women brought the issue to the New Delhi police's knowledge by taking a suo motu notice of the issue.

The police have been asked to present their response by July 12.

'Vile attack' on Muslim women

"Once opened, the app would ask the user to click on 'Find your sulli deal of the day'. It would then randomly display a photo of a Muslim woman as your 'sulli deal of the day' — the photo most likely sourced from their social media account. I was shocked to see my face being right there, displayed as the deal of the day," Hana Mohsin Khan, a pilot by profession, told The Quint.

The Editors Guild of India raised its concern over the attack on Muslim women.

"This vile attack is symptomatic of underlying misogyny in some sections of the society, especially against Muslim women as well as those who have been outspoken critics of the current government," the association' said.

"The Guild calls upon the law enforcement agencies as well as the National Commission for Women to take this issue with utmost urgency and to trace and punish the wrongdoers," the statement said.

"The Guild also urges digital media and social media platforms to take appropriate and immediate steps to curtail such actions."