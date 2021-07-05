Rescue workers are slogging through mud and debris as they look for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least four people.

Soldiers and emergency workers used hand-held poles and mechanical diggers in the desperate search on Monday, two days after a torrent of earth slammed down a mountainside and through part of the hot-spring resort of Atami in central Japan.

National broadcaster NHK reported that 80 people were unaccounted for. Officials were preparing to release their names in hopes of reaching some that might not have been caught in the landslide.

Initially, 147 of those people were unreachable, but that number was revised downward after city officials confirmed some had safely evacuated or were away when the disaster struck, it said.

The disaster is an added trial as authorities prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, due to start in less than three weeks, while Japan is still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE:Search for landslide survivors continues in Japan's resort town

Missing people

At least 20 were initially described as missing. Adding to confusion over casualties is that Atami is a vacation city, with many apartments and homes unoccupied for long parts of the year, their listed residents living in other places.

Others may be away visiting relatives or friends or not answering the phone, officials said. They hope to get in touch with more of those unaccounted for on Monday.

The landslide occurred Saturday after several days of heavy rains. Witnesses heard a giant roar as a small stream turned into a torrent, carrying black mud, trees, rocks and debris from buildings.

Bystanders were heard gasping in horror on cell phone videos taken as it happened.

Like many seaside and mountain towns in Japan, Atami is built on steep hillsides, its roads winding through bits of forest and heavy vegetation. With other parts of Japan expecting heavy rains in what is known as Japan's rainy season, authorities elsewhere were also surveying hillsides. NHK carried a program Monday about risk factors and warning signs that might precede a landslide.