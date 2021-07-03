Hurricane Elsa has downgraded back to tropical storm force as it brushed past Haiti and the Dominican Republic and threatened to unleash flooding and landslides before taking aim at Cuba and Florida.

The storm was centred about 410 kilometres east of Kingston, Jamaica, and was moving west-northwest at 46 kph.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 kph as the tropical storm, which had been a Category 1 hurricane earlier on Saturday, weakened during its approach to Hispaniola and Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

READ MORE: Cyclone Ana wreaks havoc as it batters Fiji

Storm heads to Florida

The long-term forecast track showed it heading toward Florida as a tropical storm by Tuesday morning, but some models would carry it into the Gulf or up the Atlantic Coast.

At least one death was reported in St. Lucia, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency.

In Haiti, authorities used social media to alert people about the storm and urged them to evacuate if they lived near water or mountain flanks.

“The whole country is threatened,” the Civil Protection Agency said in a statement. “Make every effort to escape before it’s too late.”

Haiti is especially vulnerable to floods and landslides because of widespread erosion and deforestation. In addition, a recent spike in gang violence has forced thousands of people to flee from their homes, so the civil protection agency is running low on basic items including food and water, director Jerry Chandler told The Associated Press.

“It's been three weeks that we've been supporting families who are running away from gang violence,” he said. “We are working at renewing our stocks, but the biggest problem is logistics.”

He said officials are still trying to figure out how to deliver supplies to Haiti's southern region, which braced for Elsa's impact.

Meanwhile, people bought water and food before the storm approached.

“I'm protecting myself the best that I can. Civil protection is not going to do that for me,” said Darlene Jean-Pierre, 35, as she bought six jugs of water along with vegetables and fruit. “I have other worries about the street ... I have to worry about gangs fighting. In addition to this, we have a hurricane. I don't know what kind of catastrophe this is going to cause."

READ MORE:Hundreds of thousands at Honduras' shelters after hurricanes

Warnings issued

A hurricane warning remains in effect from the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic.