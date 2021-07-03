At least two people have been killed after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit the central Japanese city of Atami, where at least 20 people are still missing, local officials and local media said.

Two people were "found in a state of cardio and respiratory arrest", the regional governor said on Saturday, an expression often used in Japan before confirming death.

"Because of the heavy rain, the ground loosened and the mudslide occurred... it picked up speed and swept away houses together with people," Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu told reporters.

He said "around 20" people were still missing after being swept away by the landslide.

Television footage aired by public broadcaster NHK showed a torrent of mud obliterating some buildings and burying others in Atami city.

Prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama said the mudslide occurred in an area called Izusan.

The landslide occurred at around 10:30 am, an Atami city officials said, adding that "several houses were swept away" and 200 homes in the area had been left without power.

Self-defence forces have joined firefighters and police in the rescue operation.

Evacuation warnings were issued for a widespread area.

Emergency task force