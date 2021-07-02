Turkish armed drone Bayraktar TB-2 continues to be all the rage. After Poland, Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan buying them, Albania has set aside a budget to purchase their share of the sophisticated armed drones from Ankara.

Albanian parliament has approved an additional budget of $9.7 million (€ 8.2 million) for the supply of Turkish drones.

Within the scope of the agreement with Turkey and measures to increase national security and territorial control, the additional budget was allocated to the Albanian Ministry of Defense for the purchase of combat UAVs.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama visited Turkey with some cabinet members at the beginning of June and noted that they talked about the control system of the country's territory with super-intelligent drones during their meetings with Turkish companies.

Rama stated that they aim to produce real-time data on roads, coastline, farmland, forests and public order with the drones.

On the other hand, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci visited the "Baykar Defense" company within the scope of his visit to Turkey in June and said that “we are evaluating the possibility of using Turkish UCAVs for civilian and military purposes in Albania

Turkish drones: Game-changing in warzones

The demand for Turkish drones has been increasing in the global defence industry after they have successfully altered battleground equations and neutralised the enemy targets in high intensity conflicts like Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

In May, Poland became the first NATO member to buy Turkish armed drones after announcing to buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 type UAVs from Turkey and the first batch of drones will be delivered in 2022.

Turkey has become the world's fourth-biggest drone producer after the US, Israel and China. The Turkish government invested energy and resources in drone innovation after feeling neglected by the US, which not only refused to sell attack drones to Ankara in 2010 and 2012, but also delayed the delivery of Patriot, a surface-to-air missile system, forcing its NATO ally to purchase S-400 missile defence system from Russia.