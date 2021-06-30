The vast majority of Indians believe that to be truly Indian, it's very important to be Hindu, a survey from Pew Research Center has found.

Almost 64 percent of Hindus believe that religion and language are closely connected to national identity. Around 80 percent of respondents believe it's very important to speak Hindi to be truly Indian.

India, a religiously and ethnically diverse country of 1.3 billion people, has in recent years been led by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has championed Hindu nationalism.

There are more than 19,500 languages or dialects spoken in India as a mother tongue. The findings by the Pew Research Center will likely be concerning for minorities in the country who may have a different mother tongue to Hindi.

In January of 2020, 53 people were killed, mostly Muslim, in communal rioting in the capital New Delhi. Muslims, who were protesting against a controversial citizenship bill that would strip them of their Indian citizenship, were targeted by Hindu extremists.

Under Modi's rule, far-right Hindu nationalists have become emboldened in their use of violence against the country's Muslim minority, which makes up around 15 percent of the population.

Interfaith marriages

In another finding from the Pew Research Center was how polarised views were amongst the country's different religious groups on intermarriage.

More than 75 percent of Hindus who say being Hindu is very important to being truly Indian also believed that it was very important to stop a Hindu woman from marrying a person from another religion.

Over the last few decades, India's far-right has promoted the spectre of 'love jihad', an Islamophobic idea that Muslims are trying to marry Hindu women in a bid to convert them to Islam.

Believers in the idea of 'love jihad' think that Muslim men can not have real feelings of attraction towards Hindu women, and they feign love to manipulate them into marrying them.

Laws have been introduced in northern India compelling couples of different religions to publicise their marriage at least two months before tying the knot.