After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un berated top officials for failures in coronavirus prevention that caused a “great crisis”, using strong language that raised the spectre of a mass outbreak in a country that would be scarcely able to handle it.

The state media report on Wednesday did not specify what “crucial” lapse had prompted Kim to call the Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, but experts said North Korea could be wrestling with a significant setback in its pandemic fight.

A look at some of the clues about how bad the situation in North Korea really is:

Experts divided over epidemic

Du Hyeogn Cha, an analyst at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said the North could be dealing with a huge Covid-19 outbreak that has spread beyond border towns and rural areas and is now reaching urban centres, possibly including capital Pyongyang.

While North Korea has told the World Health Organization it has not found a single coronavirus infection after testing more than 30,000 people, experts widely doubt its claim considering its poor health infrastructure. Cha said North Korea has no other way to deal with outbreaks than quarantining people and locking down entire areas until transmissions subside.

Other experts, including Park Won Gon, a professor of North Korea studies at Seoul’s Ewha Womans University, said the large Politburo meeting attended by party officials from across the country would have been planned in advance and may have not taken place if the virus was circulating aggressively.

In case of large outbreaks, the North would deploy extreme measures to seal off affected regions, something outside monitoring groups haven't detected, said Ahn Kyung-su, the head of the Seoul-based Research Center of DPRK Health and Welfare.

READ MORE: North Korea won't join Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns

Is it about power shakeup?

Most analysts agree that Kim’s remarks indicate a development that’s significant enough to warrant a shakeup of Pyongyang’s leadership.