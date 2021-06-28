Suspected rebels have shot dead a police officer, his wife and their daughter in India-administered Kashmir, authorities said, while as Indian army intercepted two drones flying over an army base and a gun battle raged in main Srinagar city in powder keg Himalayan region.

Police said anti-India rebels entered officer Fayaz Ahmad's home in the southern Tral area late on Sunday and fired indiscriminately at those inside.

Ahmad was killed immediately, while his wife died a few hours later at a hospital. Their 23-year-old daughter died at a hospital early on Monday.

In a statement, police called it a "terror attack."

Ahmad was a so-called special police officer, a lower-ranked police official recruited mainly for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations.

His son works in the Indian military's counterinsurgency unit.

Srinagar gun battle

Meanwhile, a gun battle between Indian forces and rebels raged on Monday in Srinagar, the region's main city.

Police said Indian forces surrounded a neighbourhood in the city on a tip that rebels were there.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.