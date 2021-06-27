Fast News

At least two people wounded in twin blasts at Indian Air Force building in Jammu region of India-administered Kashmir, officials say, adding, if confirmed, use of drones could present a major challenge for troops there.

India has stationed more than 500,000 soldiers in disputed Kashmir. (AP)

New Delhi is investigating the suspected use of drones by rebels after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in India-administered Kashmir, two senior security officials have said.

The explosions in the early hours of Sunday wounded two people and caused minor damage to a building, the officials said.

They added that the blasts have caused concern in security circles as they could mark the first time that drones have been used in an attack on the Indian facilities in the disputed Himalayan region.

New Delhi has struggled for decades to dampen pro-freedom sentiments in the disputed Himalayan region, which has a Muslim majority population. Most of the Kashmiris favour complete independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India often blames neighbouring Pakistan for supporting rebels but Islamabad denies involvement, saying it only provides moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self determination.

Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told region's pro-India politicians that elections would be held there once constituencies in the region have been reconfigured, following the abrogation of the region's semi-autonomy and subsequent annexation two years ago.

'No damage to any equipment'

A top government official in New Delhi said Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to review the security situation and that the latest blasts are being probed.

"Investigations are in progress along with civil agencies," the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday, adding one blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building at the station, while the other exploded in an open area.

"There was no damage to any equipment," it said.

Separately, a senior security officer told Reuters news agency that the suspected use of drones in the attack, if established, would present a major challenge for troops in the area.

Tensions over Kashmir

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India has stationed more than 500,000 soldiers in the region, the highest concentration of troops anywhere in the world.

Both countries have accused each other in the past of using surveillance drones in the disputed mountain region. Both nations deny the accusations.

Source: Reuters