Dozens of Palestinian journalists have rallied outside a UN building in Ramallah to demand press freedom following violent clashes with the Palestinian police sparked by an activist's death in custody.

Monday's protests came following the death of Nizar Banat, a 43-year-old from Hebron known for social media videos deploring alleged corruption within the Palestinian Authority (PA), shortly after security forces stormed his home and violently arrested him, his family said last week.

Days of clashes between protesters and police have left several journalists injured.

Reporters Without Borders said on Monday that during weekend unrest in the occupied West Bank 12 Palestinian journalists, including five women, had been assaulted by Palestinian police.

Naila Khalil, a reporter with The New Arab media outlet, said Palestinian reporters had submitted a letter to the UN urging the world body "to take necessary and immediate measures" to protect media freedom.

Mohammed Gharafi of the Ultra Palestine news site said he had been harassed by Palestinian security forces who threatened to confiscate his phone if he did not stop filming the protests.

