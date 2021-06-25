Fast News

Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat’s coffin through the streets of occupied West Bank, many of them chanting “the people want the fall of the regime” and “leave, leave Abbas”.

People attend the funeral of Palestinian critic Nizar Banat, who died in custody of Palestinians Authority's security forces, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Palestinian mourners have called for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas's most prominent critics, who died after he was arrested by security forces.

Palestinian Authority (PA) forces broke into Banat's house, roughed him up and arrested him on Thursday before he died in custody.

Some waved Palestinian flags and others the flag of Hamas, Abbas's rivals in Gaza.

Protesters also gathered in Ramallah and outside East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque.

Death of critic

Banat's family said PA forces broke into his house in the city in the early hours of Thursday and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.

He suffered blows to the head, the PA's Independent Commission for Human Rights said after conducting an autopsy.

Abbas' Palestinian Authority said it would hold an inquiry but has not commented on the accusations. Its governor for Hebron, Jibrin Al Bakri, said Banat died when his health "deteriorated" during his arrest.

Banat, 43, was a social activist who had accused Abbas's PA of corruption, including over a short-lived Covid-19 vaccine exchange with Israel this month and Abbas's postponement of a long-delayed election in May.

Banat had registered as a parliamentary candidate for that contest.

Watch | Thousands of Palestinian mourners take part in the funeral procession of the activist, Nizar Banat, who was assassinated by PA forces, in Hebron.

They chant "the people want to overthrow the regime".#NizarBanat #Nizar_Banat pic.twitter.com/JoVWshoRS7 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 25, 2021

Denying accusations

Human rights groups say that Abbas, who has ruled the PA by decree for well over a decade, regularly arrests his critics. A Human Rights Watch official said Banat's arrest was "no anomaly". Abbas denies the accusations.

The United States, United Nations and European Union called on the PA to conduct a "transparent" inquiry into Banat's death.

Hamas, which rules Gaza and saw a surge in popularity after heavy Israel airstrikes on the region in May, called on Palestinians to rise up and "put a final end to the widespread violation by the (PA) against the freedoms and rights of our people".

Abbas and the PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank, reject accusations they are corrupt and that they arrest people for their political views. They also deny torture.

Palestinian authority forces fire Gas bombs at Palestinian protesters in Ramallah #NizarBanat



Source: 24FM pic.twitter.com/MmiiZpEDj4 — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) June 24, 2021

Source: Reuters