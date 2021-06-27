New Delhi is investigating the suspected use of drones by rebels after two explosions rocked an Indian air base in India-administered Kashmir, senior security officials have said.

Dilbagh Singh, the region's police director-general, told the private news channel New Delhi Television on Sunday that "drones with payload were used in both the blasts."

Singh called the attack an act of "terrorism."

Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the explosions, according to a military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with military regulations.

Indian Air Force tweeted that the attack caused minor damage to a building on the base, located in the southern city of Jammu in the region, while the second blast hit an open area. It said no military equipment was damaged.

Rebels have primarily used classic guerrilla tactics such as ambushes, hit-and-run attacks, remote-controlled explosions and car bombings.

Officials said the blasts have caused concern in security circles as they could mark the first time that drones have been used in an attack on the Indian facilities in the disputed Himalayan region.

Pro-freedom aspirations

New Delhi has struggled for decades to dampen pro-freedom sentiments in the region, which has a Muslim majority population.

Most of the Kashmiris favour complete independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India often blames neighbouring Pakistan for supporting rebels but Islamabad denies involvement, saying it only provides moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self determination. Most Kashmiris call it a legitimate freedom struggle. The three-decade conflict has killed at least 70,000 people, mostly civilians. Thousands have disappeared in the Indian custody, according to rights groups.

Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the region's pro-India politicians that elections would be held there once constituencies in the region have been reconfigured, following the abrogation of the region's semi-autonomy and subsequent annexation two years ago.

