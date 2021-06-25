The medical charity Doctors Without Borders has said it is “horrified by the brutal murder” of three colleagues in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the latest attack on humanitarian workers helping civilians in the deadly conflict there.

A statement by the aid group, also known by its French acronym MSF, says two Ethiopian colleagues and one from Spain were found dead on Friday, a day after colleagues lost contact with them while they were travelling.

“This morning the vehicle was found empty and a few metres away, their lifeless bodies,” the statement said. It did not say where the attack occurred.

“We condemn this attack on our colleagues in the strongest possible terms and will be relentless in the understanding of what happened,“ MSF said, calling it “unthinkable” that the colleagues — emergency coordinator Maria Hernandez, assistant coordinator Yohannes Halefom Reda and driver Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael — paid for their work with their lives.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Challenging conditions for aid workers

Another MSF team was attacked in March after witnessing Ethiopian soldiers pulling men off two public buses and shooting them dead.

Soldiers beat the MSF driver and threatened to kill him, the aid group said at the time.

This latest attack occurred amid some of the fiercest fighting in Tigray since the conflict began in November.

This week Ethiopia's military acknowledged carrying out an air strike on a busy market in Tigray that health workers said killed several dozen civilians. The military claimed it was targeting combatants.

The World Health Organization said ambulances were not allowed through to access the air strike victims, calling it "unacceptable".