A statue of George Floyd has been defaced and marked with the name of a neo-Nazi group in New York, police said, less than a week after it was unveiled.

Police officers said the nearly two-meter-tall monument to the 46-year-old Black man murdered by a police officer in May last year was found covered in paint on Thursday morning.

The inscription was of American far-right cell "Patriot Front," which is thought to have similarly vandalised another Floyd tribute in neighboring New Jersey.

Authorities released a video showing four individuals, one of whom was holding a spray paint can, near the scene of the crime in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn.

The defacements came before the Friday sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the 45-year-old officer whose killing of Floyd sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

New York police said they are investigating the attack on the monument.

"I'm going to be absolutely clear with the neo-Nazi group that did this: get out of our state," tweeted New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding that specialist agents from the state police force would offer to help the investigation.

"We will bring these cowards to justice," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on Twitter.