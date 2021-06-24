India's right-wing prime minister has held a crucial meeting with pro-India politicians from disputed Kashmir for the first time since New Delhi stripped the region's semi-autonomy, annexed it and jailed many of them in a crackdown.

Experts say the meeting on Thursday was meant to ward off mounting criticism at home and abroad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government in August 2019 downgraded the region's status, split it into two federal territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir — and removed inherited protections on land and jobs for the local population.

Since then, Indian authorities have imposed a slew of administrative changes through new laws, often drafted by bureaucrats, that triggered resentment and anger as many likened the moves to the beginning of settler colonialism.

Modi has called the changes overdue and necessary to foster economic development and fully integrate Kashmir with India.

Bitterly contested region

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim it in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India has stationed more than 500,000 soldiers in the region, the highest concentration of troops anywhere in the world.

Modi chaired the meeting in New Delhi attended by the Himalayan region's 14 unionist leaders, including Modi's own party members.

India's powerful Home Minister, Amit Shah, and New Delhi's administrator in the volatile region, Manoj Sinha, also attended the meeting.

Pro-India or 'collaborators'?

Among those invited were Kashmir's former three top elected officials: Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, who was a regional coalition partner of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] for nearly two years after the 2016 state elections.

They are pro-India and seen by many in Kashmir as New Delhi's collaborators, but Shah last year labeled them a "gang" while some others called them "anti-national elements."

Some senior ruling party leaders also dubbed them political untouchables who were rendered redundant by the 2019 decision.

The three and a few other invited leaders were among thousands arrested and held for months in 2019.

They have criticised India's policies in Kashmir and formed an alliance with four other parties to fight them, calling them "spitefully shortsighted and unconstitutional."

Ahead of the meeting, the alliance leaders said they are demanding restoration of the region's former special status.