Oman's foreign minister has told his Israeli counterpart he hopes Israel's new government will take concrete steps towards creating an independent Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Oman's Badr al Busaidi spoke by phone to Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, according to ONA, the state news agency of Oman, which has a longstanding policy of neutrality in the turbulent region and often acts as a mediator.

In February, Busaidi said Oman was satisfied with its current relationship with Israel even after fellow Gulf States the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel last year under US-brokered accords.

Lapid will travel to the UAE next week in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since they established diplomatic relations. He will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai.

READ MORE:Egypt calls for major Palestine-Israel talks but can it swing a Cairo meet?

New government approves settlement construction

An Israeli defence ministry body advanced plans for 31 West Bank settlement construction projects on Wednesday, the first such move under the country’s new government.

The plans approved by the Civil Administration include a shopping centre, a special needs school and a number of infrastructure projects and zoning changes in existing West Bank settlements, Israeli media reported.