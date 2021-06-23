The owners of private generators that provide a vital backup to Lebanon's decrepit power grid have warned of their own cuts due to lack of fuel as the country's economic crisis deepens.

The crisis is so acute that on Wednesday the lights went out in a building belonging to the Foreign Ministry, forcing employees to stop work, Lebanese media reported.

"Generator owners in several regions started telling customers on Wednesday that they would not be able to provide electricity for lack of mazout [fuel]," a widely used petrol derivative, said Abdu Saadeh, head of a syndicate for generator owners.

"We had warned late last week that the stocks would start running dry... and so far we haven't found a solution."

The national network run by Electricite du Liban is prone to blackouts and in some areas only manages to provide power for two hours a day.

That forces many Lebanese to pay a separate bill for a backup from neighbourhood generators run by private firms.

With the Lebanese economy facing its worst crisis in a generation and the currency in freefall, private suppliers have warned they are struggling to secure enough fuel to keep running.