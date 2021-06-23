Four Saudis who were involved in the brutal 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the US in 2017 under a contract approved by the State Department.

The New York Times reported that the training was provided by Tier 1 Group, which is owned by the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, and was defensive in nature and devised to protect Saudi leaders, the report said.

Cerberus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In response to the report, State Department spokesman Ned Price said under the law the department cannot comment "on any of the licensed defence export licensing activity alleged in media reporting."

Price also said US policy towards Saudi Arabia "will prioritise the rule of law and respect for human rights."

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

How US intertwined with horrific human rights abuses?

A US intelligence report in February said the crown prince had approved an operation to capture or kill the journalist.