The Director of National Intelligence has declassified the report that says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved action against Jamal Khashoggi at a time Biden's administration is trying to rewrite the balance of its ties with the kingdom.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a virtual cabinet meeting announcing the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 15, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout (Reuters Archive)

Saudi Arabia's crown prince approved an operation to kill or capture a US-based journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A newly declassified US intelligence report released on Friday is likely going to escalate pressure on Saudi Arabia as President Joe Biden's administration shifts its longtime and transactional relationship with the kingdom.

The central conclusion of the report was widely expected given that intelligence officials were said to have reached it soon after the brutal October 2, 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s.

Still, since the finding had not been officially released until now, the public assignment of responsibility amounted to an extraordinary rebuke of the ambitious 35-year-old crown prince and was likely to set the tone for the new administration's relationship with a country Biden has criticised but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

The Biden administration will announce sanctions and visa bans on Friday targeting Saudi Arabian citizens over the 2018 killing of the journalist, but it will not impose sanctions on Crown Prince Mohammed, US officials said.

Biden's actions in the first weeks of his administration appear aimed at fulfilling campaign promises to realign Saudi ties after critics accused his predecessor, Donald Trump, of giving the Arab ally and major oil producer a pass on gross human rights violations.

US rewriting ties with Saudi

Biden's administration is considering the cancellation of arms deals with Saudi Arabia that pose human rights concerns while limiting future military sales to "defensive" weapons, as it reassesses it relationship with the kingdom.

Four sources familiar with the administration's thinking said that after pausing half a billion dollars in arms deals with Saudi Arabia out of concern over casualties in Yemen earlier this year, officials are assessing the equipment and training included in recent sales to determine what can be considered defensive.

A State Department spokesperson said, "Our focus is on ending the conflict in Yemen even as we ensure Saudi Arabia has everything it needs to defend its territory and its people," adding Biden has pledged to end US military support for the military campaign against the Houthis.

The Biden administration is recalibrating its relationship with Saudi Arabia, a country which is also one of Washington's closest US allies in countering the threat posed by Iran.

"They're trying to figure out where do you draw the lines between offensive weapons and defensive stuff," said one congressional aide familiar with the issue, describing the process.

Defensive vs offensive weapons

Sales of products deemed defensive – like Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile defense systems made by Lockheed Martin or Patriot missile defense systems made by Lockheed and Raytheon – would still be allowed under such the new policy.

But it would end big-ticket deals – for products such as precision-guided munitions (PGM) and small-diameter bombs – like those brokered under Trump in the face of strong objections from members of Congress.

After he lost the November 3 presidential election, Trump's State Department kept approving weapons sales that could be considered offensive.

It cleared the sale of Boeing Co GBU-39 small diameter bombs worth some $290 million to Saudi Arabia. The Trump administration also gave its blessing to the sale to Riyadh of 7500 Raytheon PGMs for nearly $480 million.

The weapons review also affects $23 billion of deals with the United Arab Emirates, another country that has been an important US partner.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies