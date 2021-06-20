France's centre-right Republicans party is on course to finish top in the first round of regional elections, ahead of the far-right National Rally which appears to have performed below forecasts in key areas, early results have shown.

The vote, which will conclude with a second round next Sunday, was marked by a record abstention rate of 66.5-68.6 percent, according to surveys, which Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "particularly worrying."

French voters went to the polls in regional elections on Sunday, testing the appeal of far-right leader Marine Le Pen's softened image less than a year before the next presidential election.

Coming after a gruelling year and a half of lockdowns, curfews and restrictions, Sunday's first round is likely to prove dire for President Emmanuel Macron, whose party is projected to win none of mainland France's 13 regions.

Boosted by a resurgence of law-and-order issues during the campaign, despite the fact French regions have no police powers, Le Pen was hoping to capitalise on a rebrand that has seen her ditch promises of "Frexit" and inflammatory rhetoric.

"She appears less extreme in the eyes of the French, less dangerous for democracy, than she did a decade ago," Brice Teinturier, an analyst with pollster IPSOS told.

Major boost for Le Pen?

Her best chance is in the south of France, the region around Marseille and Nice, where one of her lieutenants, a former conservative minister, is projected by one opinion poll as winning the race even if all parties rally against him.